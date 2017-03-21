Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox will finally be able to rest her blistered feet after dancing non-stop for 24 hours, raising more than £730,000 for Comic Relief.

Sara's Sound of the 80s Danceathon drew to a close at 9:30am on Tuesday morning with the words "Sara, stop dancing!" – at which point the exhausted dancer sat straight down on the floor as confetti rained down around her.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Anita Rani joined her for the final stretch, while Dara O Briain popped in earlier in the morning for a boogie. He was surprisingly talented.

Another Strictly alumna also made an appearance...

Sweaty and exhausted, Sara can now retire to bed to dream of dancing another day.

Red Nose Day will air on Friday 24th March from 7pm on BBC1