If you've been wondering what those glossy EastEnders trailers are all about, next week's dramatic episodes should explain everything.

Michelle Fowler's forbidden romance with hunky teen Preston Cooper is set to be exposed, setting off a chain of events that will rock Albert Square to its core. As the trailer says: "Brace yourselves..."

Next Monday, Michelle is heartbroken as Preston announces he and Bex are now officially a couple. Unable to be happy for her niece after her recent bullying ordeal (and generally unable to be happy full stop - this is soap's most miserable woman, after all), Michelle mopes at the loss of her toy boy lover. As a backdrop to the drama The Vic stages a 60s theme night as a treat for Sylvie with Bex performing, but by the end of the episode, Michelle and Preston's scandalous fling has been exposed leaving the Square reeling.

On Tuesday, 'Chelle struggles to cope now that everything is out in the open, and in the fallout is forced to explain herself to Martin, Stacey and the rest of her friends and family. At least now they know Michelle didn't come back at Christmas because she missed the British weather...

But as the pressure rises, Michelle loses control - leading to an incident that has disastrous consequences.

Other clues from the trailer promoting this top-secret storyline are that it's raining and everything is in slow-motion, so make of that what you will... Whatever happens, it's set to be an unmissable week with the aftermath of Tuesday's big event turning one family's world upside down and forcing residents to pull together and bury the past. Is another bus set to crash through Walford?!

