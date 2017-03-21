The pressure has been mounting for Michelle Fowler in recent times so she was over the moon to see Preston when he returned home in tonight’s episode of EastEnders. Keen to have a romantic day, he tried to persuade her to stop worrying about the important phone call she was expecting by stripping down to his boxers and going to town on the candles.

However, when the phone call finally came Michelle was disappointed to hear that her job interview had been cancelled because they deemed her “overqualified” to be a teaching assistant.

She took her frustration out on Preston, claiming that he couldn’t possibly understand because he didn’t have a care in the world. He didn’t take too kindly to this and stormed out, saying “Don’t treat me like I’m in kindergarten”.

Preston ignored phone calls from Michelle and instead turned his affections towards Bex. After waiting for her at the bus stop they went to the park, where they kissed and he drank a few too many beers.

Later, at The Vic, a drunk Preston made the mistake of getting on the wrong side of Mick Carter. After trying to help himself to a pint and antagonising the already irritated landlord, Preston was on the receiving end of a death stare from Mick before being kicked out.

Michelle, meanwhile, was having an awful day herself and sought refuge in the allotment where she began drinking alone. Martin found her and consoled her, offering some words of support and encouragement.

When she returned home, however, she was shocked to see two police officers had escorted Preston home. Waiting for her in the front room, they asked: “Miss Fowler? Do you know this boy?”

Is Preston in serious trouble? And can Michelle and Preston's relationship survive all of the secrecy and tension swirling around it?

