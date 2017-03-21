Jay Brown got a nasty shock in tonight’s episode of EastEnders when the young girl who lied about her age and led to him having to sign the sex offenders’ register turned up at the party he was hosting.

Jay met the teen, named Star, last year and was convicted of being in possession of child pornography after she sent him sexually explicit images.

Unwilling to clear his name by dragging her through the courts and keen to be released from prison, Jay took legal advice and decided to plead guilty. To everyone around him, this seemed like an admission of guilt.

Star had been absent from the soap for a while but reappeared a few days ago, prompting fans to wonder whether trouble might be brewing for Jay.

Early on in the episode, Star asked school friend Bex about the party that was going on that night and suggested they should go. Bex wasn’t sure it was a good idea, asking: “What about Jay?” but Star dismissed her.

Later, at the party, Jay’s face fell when the girl he was chatting up said she wasn’t at uni. Moments later his ex-girlfriend Star (who he knew as Linzi) walked into the room and his jaw hit the floor.

He snapped at her, “You need to go”. She replied: “I’m not a kid Jay. Not now, not then”, although she was fourteen when they first met.

In a worrying development, Star admitted that she still liked Jay. “I just wanted an excuse to see you”, she said. Jay wasn’t having any of it and told her: “You have ruined my life. Get out. Now.”

Star then informed him that the girl he had been chatting to was fifteen. “You knew what you were doing”, she told a worried Jay, “and now you’re just doing it again”.

It wouldn’t look good for Jay if he was found at a party with young teenagers. “He’s a paedo and we’re underage” said one of Star’s mates. Stuck between a rock and a hard place, he was unable to call the police to force the youngsters to leave. Eventually, after a tense stand-off, they agreed to go.

Star sought Jay out at the party and said she still liked him. Will Jay, who is still on the sex offenders’ register, be able to distance himself from her and keep himself out of trouble?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week's episodes of EastEnders below.

