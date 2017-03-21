Ben seemed determined to have a rubbish 21st birthday in the first of two episodes of EastEnders tonight. However, things took an unexpected turn before the night was over when, despite both of them vowing they weren't interested in each other, Ben and Johnny ended up in bed together!

The episode began with a rather delightful wake-up call from Jay, who came into Ben's room brandishing a cardboard cut-out of a “sexy fireman”.

An unimpressed Ben wasn’t getting into the spirit of things. He said he wanted a quiet night at The Vic but Jay had already invited people (seemingly everyone he'd ever met and their dog) to a house party at their place later.

Missing his late boyfriend Paul and his dad Phil, Ben spent the day doing the rounds of family in Albert Square. Ian put his foot in it when he said “you should be with your loved ones on special occasions”. Thanks for rubbing that in, Ian.

Johnny, meanwhile, told his dad at the beginning of the episode that he could really do with a drink and a night off. At the party, he mentioned to Ben that “studying law is as hard as it sounds” and let him top up his drink.

After Billy delivered a message and a gift from Phil, Ben conceded that his birthday had turned out alright in the end.

He warned Johnny that Jay was probably going to try and set them up at some point during the evening, explaining: “We’re the only gay blokes in the room. He’ll put two and two together and get five... Don’t worry, I’ll leave you alone I promise”.

As the night wore on, though, Abi noticed that Johnny had been eyeing Ben up all night. They both repeatedly denied that they fancied each other but they weren't convincing anyone, let alone themselves.

At the end of the night, Abi and Tom stumbled into Ben’s bedroom only to leave immediately when he forgot her name and killed the mood. Unbeknownst to them, the bed was already occupied.

As the camera panned over the crumpled duvet, Ben popped his head up from under the covers. Then he pulled back the sheets to reveal Johnny in bed next to him and the pair kissed!

Is this just a birthday one-off or could it be the start of a beautiful romance?

