Children's authors of the calibre of Judith Kerr and Michael Morpurgo are hard to come by, but at the Radio Times Festival the two will come together in the same room – and give us a chance to eavesdrop on their conversation.

Kerr, 93, created the beloved The Tiger Who Came To Tea as well as the Mog series. For older children she wrote When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit, a moving child's eye view of the Second World War inspired by her own experiences as a German Jewish refugee.

Chatting with her will be Morpurgo, 73, who created War Horse – now adapted as an award-winning play and a Steven Spielberg movie. The former Children's Laureate is a firm believer in the power of literature and storytelling.

The special hour-long session will take place on Sunday 9th April at 1pm at the BFI Southbank.

Tickets cost £11.75, with concessions at £9.20 and children at £8 (BFI Members pay £1.65 less).