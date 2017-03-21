Maybe there should be a rule that actors who appear in kids' shows should never be allowed to work in serious dramas. A bit harsh on their careers perhaps, but it would certainly have safeguarded the childhoods of a number of people watching Broadchurch last night...

Viewers tuning in to the ITV crime drama were dismayed to see Horrible Histories star Jim Howick introduced as convicted rapist Aaron Mayfort, instantly ruining fond memories of his character the Shouty Man and in many cases wiping out entire childhoods, apparently...

As if the man from Horrible Histories is playing a criminal in #broadchurch, my childhood has been ruined. pic.twitter.com/2tkE4Xk0Xl — Cal (@Panayisalad) March 20, 2017

Great performance by Jim Howick though. Disgusting & creepy #Broadchurch — Tom Matt Dix (@Tom_Matt_Dix) March 20, 2017

