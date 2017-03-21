When it was reported that Benidorm star Tim Healy had been written out of the series due to a “mystery illness”, we didn’t think it was quite as serious as this.

But now the ITV comedy’s creator and writer Derren Litten has revealed that the 65-year-old actor actually had to be resuscitated after he “flatlined” and “died” while filming – and was even in a coma.

“They operated on Tim and it didn’t go well at all," said Litten. "He died. He flat lined. They had to resuscitate him. He was in intensive care for a month.

“He was incredibly unwell,” Litten told radio station Cool FM Spain. “We had shot about three episodes with Tim. I got a phone call from Tim’s wife, Joan, at the hotel and she said he was unwell, doubled up in pain and can’t move. I jumped into my car and went down there. He was in a pretty bad way.”

Healy, who has played Lesley in the comedy since 2010, was transferred from Spain to a hospital in Manchester with the scripts for Benidorm having to be rewritten for this current series.

The good news is that Healy is recovered and will be back on the show for series ten which is due to air in 2018.