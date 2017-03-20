Katherine Jenkins joins Matt and Michelle to talk about bringing Carousel to the London Coliseum and Dan Snow celebrates Dame Vera Lynn’s 100th birthday with a performance projected onto the White Cliffs of Dover.

Meanwhile, Nick Wallis is in Cardiff to hear a unique court case about a loan shark sentenced to repaying his victims, and Javone Prince visits a homeless shelter in Harrow supported by Comic Relief.

