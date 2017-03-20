Let’s get down to business: there are no beats in Mulan.

Well, at least not in the upcoming live-action remake of the 1998 Mushu-making Disney hit. Director Niki Caro recently told MovieFone that the “big, girly martial arts” film will be “extremely muscular and thrilling”, but won’t contain any songs. Looks like I'll Make a Man Out of You is out, but plenty of kick-ass Kung Fu is in.

According to Sean Bailey – the president of Motion Picture Production at Walt Disney Studios – the film will be much more physical than the original. He told Vulture: “Mulan is clearly an empowered-female story but we can also do something new in this reimagining, make it a little more muscular, stronger, with a touch of Ridley Scott."

So, whoever Disney finally casts in the title role, it looks like they won’t have to have a strong singing CV, but some martial arts skills wouldn't go amiss.

Mulan is currently slated for a 2nd November 2018 release date