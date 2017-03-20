For the first time ever, Lee Mack and Barry Cryer are joining forces on stage to present a masterclass in comedy at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival.

The two comics will share their stories about a life in comedy, and reveal secrets about their craft.

Buy tickets: Masterclass: Lee Mack and Barry Cryer in Conversation

Between the pair of them, they've enjoyed hugely successful careers. Mack is a regular on the panel show Would I Lie To You?, as well as being at the helm of Not Going Out. Cryer, meanwhile, is a veteran comic who’s been in the game for more than 50 years with career highlights that include writing classics such as The Two Ronnies and The Kenny Everett Television Show.

The one-hour session will take place at the BFI on Sunday 9th April at 3.45pm.

Tickets are £16, concessions £12 (Members pay £1.70 less).