Richard Hammond has played down his recent motorcycle accident while filming The Grand Tour, assuring fans "Yes I fell off but yes I'm fine. Sorry."

In a post on his Drivetribe blog, Hammond wrote "Thanks for enquiries re my slight shunt whilst filming for GT. I can confirm that yes, I fell off a bike, many times, in fact and yes, I banged my head and everything else. But life goes on."

Despite his assurances, there had been fears for the presenter, who sustained brain damage in a near-fatal supercar crash while filming Top Gear 11 years ago and was said to have been knocked unconscious by his latest mishap.

"He really did hurt himself quite badly," Grand Tour and former Top Gear co-host Jeremy Clarkson told The Sun, in reference to the motorbike crash which took place in a remote area of Mozambique, some distance from medical aid. But when asked if Hammond had needed hospital treatment, Clarkson responded “We don’t do hospitals.”

Hammond's 2006 accident while driving a jet-powered dragster left him in a coma for two weeks, after he crashed at 288mph. He didn't return to TV until a year later.