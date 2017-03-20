Viewers of The Grand Tour may well get to see footage of Richard Hammond's well-publicised motorbike crashes when the series returns later this year.

Having been involved in a life-threatening accident back in 2006, when a car crash at 288mph put him in a coma, Hammond was keen to play down the seriousness of the latest incident, which saw him come off a motorcycle and hit his head while filming in Mozambique.

But he said all would be revealed about the film in the next run of the Amazon series, writing on his Drivetribe blog "Can't tell you more yet about the how and why of it; that's all for later in the year on the show".

And although planning for the exact contents of the new series is ongoing, RadioTimes.com understands that Hammond actually fell of his bike several times during filming, meaning that at least some footage of his mishaps is likely to make the final cut.

Despite assuring fans that "I've checked and I'm not dead", Hammond did admit that he had hit his head during one of his falls, "along with pretty much everything else apart from my left thumb", while his Grand Tour and former Top Gear co-host Jeremy Clarkson told The Sun, "He really did hurt himself quite badly".