It’s been a fairytale beginning for Beauty and the Beast: Disney's live-action remake starring Emma Watson has bagged some major box office numbers.

On top of making $350 million globally in its opening weekend, the film pulled in $170 across North America, catapulting it past Finding Dory to become the biggest opening of all time for a PG-rated film in the US. It was the same story in the UK, where an initial haul of £18.4m made it the strongest ever opening for a PG title here.

And most interestingly, with more than 60 percent of ticket buyers being female (according to The Hollywood Reporter), it’s the biggest women-and-girl-fuelled opener ever.

It goes without saying that Beauty and the Beast, which stars Dan Stevens as the monster of the title, also had the most successful opening weekend for any of Disney’s live-action remakes, beating Alice in Wonderland, Maleficent, Cinderella and The Jungle Book. And this is before all the final numbers have been calculated, which means it’s likely the film did even better than first thought.

Disney might actually have enough money to buy the Beast’s castle after this.