Dermot O'Leary is taking the reins on ITV's The Nightly Show, following in the footsteps of previous hosts David Walliams, John Bishop and Davina McCall.

The scheduling of the weeknight entertainment show, which switches hosts every week, has thrown the fate of the ITV News at Ten into uncertainty.

It has also been badly struggling in the ratings, and many viewers have so far been far from impressed. The Nightly Show took another blow when Mel and Sue decided they would not be hosting, blaming busy schedules for their decision.

Dermot O'Leary might just be the dose of charm needed to bring the show back to life...

What time is The Nightly Show on TV?

The Nightly Show with Dermot O'Leary begins on Monday 20th March at 10pm on ITV. It will air every night for the following four nights in that slot.