Coronation Street's Seb Franklin showed his dark side in the first of tonight's double bill when he attacked Jackson Hodge and left him battered and bloodied..

Jealous Seb was seen punching and kicking Jackson before giving him a warning to stay away from his girlfriend Faye.

Seb's anger had been simmering ever since he discovered that Jackson had reintroduced Faye to their daughter Miley. But the final straw came when he heard Faye commenting that Miley couldn't wish for a better dad than Jackson.

Lashing out, Seb made it plain that neither Jackson nor Miley were welcome on the Street.

But will Jackson listen to the warning? And will there be any repercussions for Seb now that he's lost his rag in such dramatic fashion? You can find out when Coronation Street returns at 8.30pm.

