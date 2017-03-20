Broadchurch series three sees David Tennant’s DI Hardy dipping his toe into the dating waters again as he heads out for an evening with the mysterious Zoe.

He meets up with her in a nearby restaurant, much to Miller’s amusement, and the pair have quite the pleasantly awkward first dinner.

But who is Zoe? And where have we seen her before?

Who is the actress who plays DI Hardy’s date, Zoe?

Meet Elen Rhys, a Welsh actress who you’ll probably recognise if you’re a fan of Ordinary Lies.

She played Caz, wife to Matt DiAngelo’s Robert ‘Fletch’ Fletcher, who found his marriage threatened when he reunited with his father, played by Griff Rhys Jones.

She also had roles in World War Z and Season of The Witch on the big screen, as well as Atlantis, The Bastard Executioner and Silent Witness.

Oh, and there’s a Doctor Who connection too. Rhys starred in Torchwood back in 2007, playing the 1940s girlfriend of the real Captain Jack Harkness (played by Matt Rippy).

John Barrowman’s Captain Jack stole her fella’s name – and stole his heart while he was at it too, leaving poor old Nancy Floyd clueless about her other half’s infidelity.

Will Zoe have better luck with DI Hardy? Only time will tell.

In the meantime, here's what we imagine his dating profile looks like...

Broadchurch series 3 continues on ITV on Monday nights at 9pm