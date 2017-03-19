Top Gear has re-jigged its presenting line-up for its 2017 run after Chris Evans pulled the handbrake on his motoring career.

Now it's Matt LeBlanc in the driving seat, ably assisted by co-hosts Rory Reid and Chris Harris and with a garage-full of occasional presenters to call on when needed. Find out everything you need to know about Top Gear's 2017 presenting line-up below.

Matt LeBlanc

Age: 49

Twitter: @Matt_LeBlanc

Famous for: As if you need to ask! He played Joey in the ridiculously successful US sitcom Friends for 10 years before starring in some slightly dodgy comedies. More recently he's acted on both UK and American screens in BBC's Episodes.

His job on the show: After Chris Evans's departure last year after one series in charge, all eyes will be on Matt LeBlanc as the biggest name in a new-look line-up. Expect a more "collaborative" dynamic this time round however, with Matt presenting every episode from the aerodrome alongside co-presenters Rory Reid and Chris Harris. Yes, it's now a trio again...