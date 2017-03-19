What time is Robot Wars on TV?

The third episode of the battle of the bots is on Sunday 19th March at 7pm on BBC2.

What’s going to happen?

“ACTIVATE!” So begins this week’s bout of bot-on-bot battles, with a new collection of weird and wonderful machines vying for one of the six spots in the series final.



Contenders include the whirling MR Speed Squared, the ungainly Tauron and the vulpine Foxic, as well as wedge-shaped designs Chimera and Heavy Metal.



But most eyes will probably be on heavy-hitter Thor, built and operated solely by builder Jason Marston who impressed the judges so much in last year’s heats that they brought him back for the final despite being knocked out in the early stages.



In short, the other contestants had better be ready for a hammering.

Review by Huw Fullerton

Who’s presenting?

Dara O Briain and Angela Scanlon will once again host the competition.

