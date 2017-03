What time is Homeland on TV?

The eighth episode of Homeland series 6 is on Sunday 19th March at 9pm on Channel 4.

What's happening in episode 8?

While Carrie and Saul present evidence to president-elect Keane, Quinn tracks a mark.

Is it any good?

Yes! Here's why we think Homeland has quietly regained its place as one of the best dramas on TV.