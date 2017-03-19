Matt Baker and Anita Rani present the show from the Hoo Peninsula, reporting on the influence of the local `salt shepherds' and efforts to protect the birds that flock to the area. Plus, there are new arrivals on Adam Henson's farm, and Tom Heap reveals what Britain leaving the EU will mean for the country's migrant labour force and the farmers who employ them.

What time is Countryfile on this week?

Countryfile starts at 7pm on Sunday 19th March on BBC1.

Who is presenting?

Matt Baker, Anita Rani, Tom Heap and Adam Henson are hosting.