Pundit Jonathan Davies had a pretty rotten Saturday. The BBC's rugby commentator was on the airwaves yesterday afternoon for Wales's Six Nations clash against France – but despite beginning the match with colleagues Eddie Butler and Brian Moore, Davies soon found himself unable to get his words out.

The former Welsh rugby player was eventually pulled from the commentary box after losing his voice on air thanks to a cold.

Davies – also known as "Jiffy" – managed eight minutes of struggling to speak before he disappeared from the commentary box, with Butler eventually confirming at 27 minutes: "We have lost Jonathan Davies or his voice at least."

Jiffy began trending on Twitter as fans reacted to what they were hearing.

Jiffy doing his best Godfather impression ! @JiffyRugby — Tom Shanklin (@TomShanklin) March 18, 2017

'Jiffy' poised to trend worldwide on twitter. @JiffyRugby never had so many eager listeners and making @brianmoore666 sound like Sinatra — Brett Gosper (@brettgosper) March 18, 2017

@willcarling @JiffyRugby I fear his voice could be breaking!!! — Aled Jones (@realaled) March 18, 2017

Poor @JiffyRugby - hope you weren't around to witness the appalling end to the game(!) #Robbed — Steve Watkins (@steve789watkins) March 18, 2017

And the man himself later took to his account to explain he "did not cane it on the lash last night," blaming his lack of voice on his health.

Sadly did not cane it on the lash last night caught a cold and lost my voice. Thank you for your concern. — Jonathan Davies OBE (@JiffyRugby) March 18, 2017

And it didn't sound like his day got any better...

Bad day,lost voice,rubbish game, wales lost, 100 min game,flight delayed now re directed to East Midlands #glamorouslife — Jonathan Davies OBE (@JiffyRugby) March 18, 2017

Hope you feel better soon, Jiffy.