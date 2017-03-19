Chuck Berry has died aged 90. The rock and roll legend was found unresponsive on Saturday lunchtime in St Charles County, Missouri, police have confirmed.

Berry – who became a music icon thanks to hits such as Johnny B. Goode and Roll Over Beethoven – was born in 1926 in St Louis, Missouri and scored his first hit, Maybellene, in 1955. He went on to enjoy a career that spanned seven decades and was one of the first inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

As news of his death broke, world-famous musicians flooded to Twitter to pay their respects to the late star, among them Bruce Springsteen, Ringo Starr, Mick Jagger, The Jacksons and Rod Stewart.

This is a tremendous loss of a giant for the ages.



-Bruce Springsteen — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

Just let me hear some of that rock 'n' roll music any old way you use it I am playing I'm talking about you. God bless Chuck Berry Chuck 😎 pic.twitter.com/XmwmaGzGpL — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 18, 2017

I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zQbH5bo9V — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. 2/3 #ChuckBerry — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck you were amazing&your music is engraved inside us forever — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry merged blues & swing into the phenomenon of early rock’n’roll. In music, he cast one of the longest shadows. Thank You Chuck. pic.twitter.com/0TwpdDmw9e — The Jacksons (@Jacksons) March 18, 2017

It started with Chuck Berry. He inspired us all. The 1st album I bought was Chuck's "Live at the Tivoli" and I was never the same. — Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) March 18, 2017

Berry's influence reached far and wide, with artists from all genres paying tribute to the icon.

Hail Hail Chuck Berry!!! None of us would have been here without you. Rock on brother! https://t.co/tOMuQzUgPX — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) March 18, 2017

I am so sad to hear about Chuck Berry passing - a big inspiration! He will be missed by everyone who loves Rock 'n Roll. Love & Mercy — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) March 18, 2017

RIP Chuck Berryhttps://t.co/9MoHHXnxD7 — Carole King (@Carole_King) March 18, 2017

So sad ~ with the passing of Chuck Berry comes the end of an era 🙏. He was one of the best and my inspiration 🎸, a true character indeed. pic.twitter.com/OnT8YXZpPn — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) March 18, 2017

Rest in Peace Chuck Berry. More than just a guitarist, he was the first rock-n-roll poet. Magic! https://t.co/LqSorPYoCe — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) March 19, 2017

My profound respect and admiration to one of the founding fathers of rock and roll, who sadly passed today -- the late, great CHUCK BERRY — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 18, 2017

RIP Chuck Berry !!!! Thank you for the poetry, the passion and the potency! GO JOHNNY GO. - KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 18, 2017

The great #ChuckBerry is gone. A true musical pioneer, and what a life he led. Goodbye and thank you for the rocking good times. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 19, 2017

The musician was also mourned outside of the music industry, with the likes of Stephen King, Patton Oswalt and Tim Cook also paying their respects.

Chuck Berry died. This breaks my heart, but 90 years old ain't bad for rock and roll. Johnny B. Goode forever. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 18, 2017

Hard to be sad about Chuck Berry & Bernie Wrightson 'cuz they changed the art forms they pursued and thus lived amazing lives. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 19, 2017

"He could play the guitar just like ringing a bell." We will miss you, Chuck Berry. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 19, 2017

Thank you Chuck Berry. — Jamie Campbell Bower (@Jamiebower) March 19, 2017

Chuck Berry. The Source.

Just by chance you crossed a diamond with a pearl

You turned it on the world

Thats when you turned the world around — Danny Baker (@prodnose) March 19, 2017

RIP Chuck Berry.