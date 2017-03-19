Channel 4 and Sky Sports have confirmed the coverage details for the 2017 Formula 1 season.
Sky will be live at all 20 races in the F1 2017 calendar, while Channel 4 will broadcast ten live races free to air, including the British Grand Prix and the Monaco Grand Prix. Channel 4 will also show race highlights of the other ten races.
Find out when every race will be live on TV here.
Formula 1 live on TV: 2017 race calendar
26th March – Australian Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports F1, highlights on Channel 4
9th April – Chinese Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports, highlights on Channel 4
16th April – Bahrain Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports
30th April – Russian Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports
14th May – Spanish Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports, highlights on Channel 4
28th May – Monaco Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports
11th June – Canadian Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports, highlights on Channel 4
25th June – European Grand Prix (Azerbaijan)
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports
9th July – Austrian Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports, highlights on Channel 4
16th July – British Grand Prix (Silverstone)
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports
30th July – Hungarian Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports, highlights on Channel 4
27th August – Belgian Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports
3rd September – Italian Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports, highlights on Channel 4
17th September – Singapore Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports
1st October – Malaysian Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports
8th October – Japanese Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports, highlights on Channel 4
22nd October – USA Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports
29th October – Mexican Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports, highlights on Channel 4
12th November – Brazilian Grand Prix
Live on Sky Sports, highlights on Channel 4
26th November – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Live on Channel 4 and Sky Sports