Is Lauren Branning about to cheat on partner Steven Beale with 'photocopier guy'? It's the question that all EastEnders fans will be asking later this week when she tries to track down her mystery admirer.

Last week's episodes of the BBC1 soap saw Lauren catch the eye of an office worker where her dad works when she swooped in to fix a faulty photocopier.

Viewers saw the guy leave his phone number with Lauren, but an upcoming storyline will see Lauren lose the man's details!

Scenes to be shown tomorrow find Lauren desperately trying to track him down online. But ill she be able to find him and if so, will she reach out?

