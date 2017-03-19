Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief has been criticised for failing to include LGBT-positive lyrics in a performance of Lady Gaga's Born This Way.

The pop hit was sung by reporters on The One Show as part of the charity talent contest but the group belted out a truncated version of the song which omitted, among other lyrics, the line "No matter gay, straight, or bi/Lesbian, transgendered life/I'm on the right track baby/I was born to survive".

The performance went on to win the third and final heat and The One Show team – made up of Angelica Bell, Dominic Littlewood, Michelle Ackerley, Iwan Thomas and Alex Riley – will go on to compete in next week's final.

But some viewers were not impressed by the omission, taking to Twitter to air their complaints.

Yet again @BBC cuts out the LBGT lyrics from @ladygaga born this way...and us gays still need to pay a TV liscence 🙄#LetsSingAndDance — Marty Mc Gaga (@MartyMcFilthy) March 18, 2017

When @BBC cut out LGBT lyrics from born this way #LetsSingAndDance pic.twitter.com/ZYsEwf2THE — ❄ pirate queen ❄ (@Bethany_roses) March 18, 2017

Removing #LGBT references from a 'Born This Way' cover is like reciting the Bill of Rights without mentioning American citizens #BBC — George P. Simmonds (@georgepsimmonds) March 3, 2017

So #LetsSingAndDance just took the whole point of born this way OUT OF BORN THIS WAY. They missed out — ❄ pirate queen ❄ (@Bethany_roses) March 18, 2017

The BBC has since addressed the backlash in a statement, saying: "It is standard procedure to edit down music tracks to fit into the running time of the show."

But last night marks the second time in a month that the broadcaster has aired Born This Way without what many argue are its most important lyrics. The Let It Shine finale saw group Iron Sun perform the tune without the LGBT lines, a decision which the show's production team later explained in a statement to Gay Times: "All the tracks were edited for length, musical beats and crucially to ensure the boys each had a section to showcase.

"Therefore, typically sections came out of all of the songs performed for the show. In this case, to get a dance break in, we did what we often do which was to repeat the first chorus as opposed to putting in the second one, especially as in this version of the song we had a slow version of the first chorus.

"It made sense therefore musically in an edit, to go with a repeated chorus with a faster tempo the second time around."

Last night's Let's Sing and Dance heat also saw performances from Alison Hammond – who made it through to the final, too – as well as actress Sally Lindsay, comedians Pete Firman and Ellie Taylor, and Gogglebox's Steph and Dom, who entertained the audience with Dead Ringer for Love dressed as Meatloaf and Cher.