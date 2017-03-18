Six Nations Rugby
SCOTLAND v ITALY Saturday 12.10pm (k/o 12.30pm) BBC1, 12.30pm 5 Live Sp Ex
FRANCE v WALES Saturday 2.25pm (k/o 2.45pm) BBC1, 5 Live Sports Extra
IRELAND v ENGLAND Saturday 4pm (k/o 5pm) ITV, 5pm 5 Live
Scotland v Italy (kick-off 12.30pm) begins the traditional Six Nations’ Super Saturday marathon, with all six sides facing each other on the final day of the tournament. In years gone by, this first match would have been a battle to avoid the Wooden Spoon. Not any more; the Scots have been one of the most potent attackers in the tournament, and will be in search of a bonus point win to secure their new stature.
France v Wales: Neither side has had a tournament to remember, with Wales looking especially short of imagination with regular coach Warren Gatland absent on Lions duty.
The body of a young woman is found washed up on the shore of an island off the Northumberland coast where she worked as a conservation officer. She’s been murdered. DCI Vera Stanhope is first on the scene, heralding a seventh series of ITV’s perennial Sunday-night hit.
The story is classic Vera. She doggedly traipses from crime scene to witnesses and to suspects, piercing everyone with her gimlet eyes, the ones that miss nothing. You know she’ll get to the truth in the end, otherwise it’s a waste of two hours.
It’s a solid tale of anger, guilt and past tragedies, all set beneath those gorgeous big, empty Northumberland skies. (Most of the action takes place outdoors - why stay in when there’s so much rugged beauty to see?) Brenda Blethyn is the inimitable Vera, blunt, sharp but kind, too.
Not much is going according to plan in this expedition’s enjoyable (to watch) descent of the River Baliem in New Guinea. “So far, we’ve managed to handle everything the river has thrown at us,” Steve Backshall crows to the camera, ignoring the fact that they’ve skipped over whole stretches of the Baliem using their convenient on-call helicopter because the white-water gorges were simply too dangerous to kayak.
No shame in that, though: freak rainfall has swollen the river to a torrent and watching the sections they do paddle down is dramatic enough. Away from the river, there’s a nice encounter with the local Yali tribesmen, an excursion into the almost impenetrable jungle that goes quite badly and an excellent scene where Steve demonstrates exactly what not to do around a swarm of wasps.
Porridge
BBC Store
The Porridge revival is in the making, so why not refresh your memory with every episode of one of TV’s greatest sitcoms on BBC Store. Ronnie Barker plays the petty crook making his stint in prison bearable by tormenting the staff as much as possible.