West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal, Premier League

Saturday 18th March 2017

Kick-off 12:30pm

Coverage on Sky Sports 1 from 11:30am

Coverage of the top-flight clash from The Hawthorns. Speculation has been rife recently that this will be Arsene Wenger's last season at the helm of the Gunners, and he will be keen to ensure they secure yet another top four place if he is to bow out this summer, making a victory here against the Europa League-chasing Baggies all the more crucial.

