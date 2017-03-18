It’s getting serious now: tonight The Voice UK reaches the quarter-finals where four contestants will be voted out of the competition. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s action…

What time is The Voice UK on TV?

The Voice UK is Saturday 8:30pm, ITV1.

Which performers are still in the competition?

There are 12 contestants still remaining…

On Team Will: Jason Jones, Michelle John, Tanya Lacey

On Team Tom: Nadine McGhee, Into the Ark, Craig Ward

On Team Gavin: Max Vickers, Truly Ford, Sarah Morgan

On Team J-Hud: Mo Adeniran, Jack Bruley, Jamie Miller

What can I expect from tonight’s show?

Is it worse going out at this stage or can you console yourself that at least five million people heard you sing live on TV? Who can tell, apart from the four performers who will be voted out of the competition in tonight’s show? Team JHud seems to be the one to watch as the bookies are keen on a couple of her acts, but of course it’s down to the viewers to decide now.



While some watching have taken to Hudson’s smart one-liners, they’ve been less keen on her fashion sense – those massive shoulder pads in her denim jacket had everyone wondering if she’d left the coat hanger inside by mistake.

Review by Jane Rackham