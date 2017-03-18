What time is it on TV?

Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief airs on Saturday nights. The live grand final is on Saturday 18th March at 6.45pm on BBC1.

Who's hosting?

Mel and Sue have reunited for the fundraiser, and the first episode last week really reminded us how much we had missed the duo.

Who's performing in the final?

After three weeks of enthusiastic mimicry, the comedy-themed musical talent show draws to a close. Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins are on hand to present a live grand final, in which the most popular celebrity performers from the previous three rounds battle it out. Back on March 4, first-round judges Katharine Ryan, Jo Brand and Frank Skinner were suitably impressed by Sara Pascoe's acrobatic turn as Chandelier singer Sia, while the public were wowed by Rickie Haywood and Melvin Odoom's 1990s-era Will Smith medley. These two acts became the first to grab a confirmed place in the final, and tonight, they perform alongside their rivals from successive weeks to determine which off-beat performance will ultimately be named the winner.