Sarah Morgan

Age: 16

Twitter: @sarahmorgann_xx

Team: Team Gavin

Best moment: Her ethereal rendition of Lana Del Rey's Young and Beautiful in the Battle Rounds struck a chord, with Jennifer Hudson saying that her youth gave the song "an innocence that made it even more beautiful".

Bio: Sarah was working in a kebab shop before she auditioned for The Voice UK, and we get the feeling she won't be returning! Gavin and Tom both turned for the teenager in her Blind Audition, with Gavin enthusing: “You’re a songbird, you’re a songbird. I turned around because you just took me away and you’re everything I’ve been waiting for to add to my team... you have potential forever.

“The world is your oyster with that voice. I have no-one like you [on my team] and I was waiting for someone like you.”

Her Knockout performance: