Nadine McGhee

Age: 18

Twitter: @nadinemcghee_

Team: Team Tom

Best moment: In her Blind Audition, Nadine was reduced to tears after Sir Tom Jones turned his chair in the final moments of her performance of Sam Smith’s Lay Me Down.

Bio: The teenager was working for O2 in a call centre before she entered The Voice UK. “It’s mad. I am sitting in a call centre one day, working nine-to-five, and the next day I am singing in front of Tom Jones,” she said at the time of the Battle Rounds. “It still hasn’t sunk in yet.”

Her Knockout performance: