The Voice UK's Nadine McGhee: Everything you need to know about the Team Tom semi-finalist The teenager was working in a call centre for O2 before she entered The Voice UK By Frances Taylor Saturday 18 March 2017 at 7:00PM Nadine McGhee Age: 18 Twitter: @nadinemcghee_ Team: Team Tom Best moment: In her Blind Audition, Nadine was reduced to tears after Sir Tom Jones turned his chair in the final moments of her performance of Sam Smith's Lay Me Down. Bio: The teenager was working for O2 in a call centre before she entered The Voice UK. "It's mad. I am sitting in a call centre one day, working nine-to-five, and the next day I am singing in front of Tom Jones," she said at the time of the Battle Rounds. "It still hasn't sunk in yet." Her Knockout performance: