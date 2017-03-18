Mo Adeniran

Age: 21

Twitter: @imjustcalledmo



Team: Team J-Hud

Best moment: Undoubtedly it has to be Mo's Blind Audition. His performance of Iron Sky has now had nearly 2.5 million views on YouTube and propelled him to the fore as the favourite to win the show.

Bio: Mo came to The Voice with his housemate and best friend Max Vickers after he was headhunted by producers to audition for the show.

The hotel night shift worker said: “I appeared at an open mic night and there were producers from ITV there. They invited me to audition for the show, so we did an audition that wasn’t televised. I had to wait about two months for a phone call to see if I got through to the auditions on TV, so it was a bit nerve wracking."

Now, bookies are tipping Mo as one of the favourites to win the whole series!

His Knockout performance: