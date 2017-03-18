Michelle John

Age: 43

Twitter: @meeshjohn

Team: Team Will

Best moment: In the Battles round, Michelle demonstrated her amazing vocal range as she took on Nowhere to Run.

Bio: Michelle is a thoroughly established artist, and last year worked with Eric Clapton, Ed Sheeran and The 1975. In the past, she’s also been a vocal coach on Pop Idol and worked with Razorlight, Girls Aloud, Westlife and Rita Ora most recently.

She even performed at a concert for Barak Obama at The White House and most recently she has been on a World Tour with Joss Stone. She’s due to release a new album this April.

Her Knockout performance: