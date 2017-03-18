The Voice UK's Michelle John: Everything you need to know about the Team Will semi-finalist The established backing singer has worked with Eric Clapton and even performed for Barack Obama ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Frances Taylor Saturday 18 March 2017 at 7:00PM Michelle John Age: 43 Twitter: @meeshjohn Team: Team Will Best moment: In the Battles round, Michelle demonstrated her amazing vocal range as she took on Nowhere to Run. Bio: Michelle is a thoroughly established artist, and last year worked with Eric Clapton, Ed Sheeran and The 1975. In the past, she’s also been a vocal coach on Pop Idol and worked with Razorlight, Girls Aloud, Westlife and Rita Ora most recently. She even performed at a concert for Barak Obama at The White House and most recently she has been on a World Tour with Joss Stone. She’s due to release a new album this April. Her Knockout performance: continue reading