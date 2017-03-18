Jason Jones

Age: 31

Twitter: @jasejonessinger

Team: Team Will

Best moment: Undoubtedly it has to be when he blew away all four coaches in the Blind Auditions with his rendition of Zayn Malik’s Pillowtalk.

Bio: Before The Voice UK, dad-of-one Jason worked in a call centre for the RAC. "Going back to work was a mad, I think I am still in shock really,” he said. “A few months ago I was at work helping customers who had broken down on the motorway. Next thing I know I am getting four chair turns in the live audition.

"I don't just want to be known as that guy who sounded different to the way he looks. I want the British public to take me seriously. A record deal; that's what it's all about for me. I want to change my life so I am going to do everything I can to try and make that happen."

His Knockout performance: