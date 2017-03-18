Jack Bruley

Age: 20

Twitter: @JackBruley



Team: Team J-Hud

Best moment: No-one was more surprised than Jack when Jennifer Hudson saved him in the Knockouts despite a rather shaky performance of Bee Gees hit To Love Somebody. "This person has been my favourite from the jump," she said before stating she was saving him. She was also the only coach to turn around for him in his Blind Audition!

Bio: Essex boy and teaching assistant Jack said he thought it was "crazy" coming from performing in his bedroom and at open mic nights to being live on stage on The Voice UK.

"It’s surreal," he said. "At the blind auditions, I was so nervous I could hear my own heartbeat."

His Knockout performance: