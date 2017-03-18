We need to talk about Monopoly. The much-loved family board game has rocked the boat by holding a vote to determine the future of its silver tokens. And there's some bad news.

Brace yourselves...

... and say farewell to the thimble, wheelbarrow and boot. A moment of silence is called for.

Unsurprisingly, the scotty dog finished top of the vote but the poor thimble – revered by some as the game's best token – was voted out first, replaced by... a T-Rex. Yes, really. Oh, and all the tokens are now gold.

The boot and barrow also failed to secure the requisite number of votes, swapped out for a penguin and rubber duck.

The votes are in! Say hi to the roar-some T-Rex, go quackers over Rubber Duck, & start flapping with excitement for Penguin! #TokenVote pic.twitter.com/ZhgPmUxb0O — MonopolyUK (@MonopolyUK) March 17, 2017

There is a precedent for Monopoly reshuffles – back in 2013 the iron was discontinued in favour of a cat – but this recent vote has prompted a Twitter outpouring as fans grieve the loss of their favourite pieces.

I have been the boot in Monopoly since 1982 - T-Rex, Schmee-Rex, I'll always be the boot. #Capitalismisdead #Monopolyisdead — Jack Thorne (@jackthorne) March 18, 2017

Can we please have a moment for the Thimble from Monopoly, the best piece in any board game ever made pic.twitter.com/0aee5i5fE0 — RadiantHero (@ARadiantHero) March 17, 2017

We just replaced the thimble, boot and wheel barrow for a duck, dinosaur and penguin. It's all over #monopoly — Spencer Bogad (@SpencerBogad) March 17, 2017

the thimble is being dropped from monopoly; there's some things that should never change and that's one of them, i'm upset — quaker boy (@derekdod) March 6, 2017

Still, it could be worse. At least we didn't end up with THIS.