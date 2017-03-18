1. Steph and Dom Parker from Gogglebox will perform Dead Ringer for Love by Meatloaf and Cher

We've been looking forward to this ever since we exclusively revealed that Steph and Dom would be taking on Meatloaf and Cher’s 1981 duet Dead Ringer for Love. As you can see from the original video, we can look forward to Dom rocking a dangerously ruffled shirt and waistcoat combo and Steph giving it some leather miniskirt and perm action.

The pair said: “We are so thrilled to be part of Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief this year, it’s such a great charity. We feel privileged to have been asked and to be performing such an iconic number. We are looking forward to releasing our first album.”

We *think* they’re joking about the album.

2. Sally Lindsay will perform Cum On Feel the Noize by Slade

If you squint very very hard, you can almost see the resemblance between Sally Lindsay and Noddy Holder. Almost.

There’s not much of a video to accompany this song. It’s basically Noddy in a tartan suit and matching hat playing the guitar. It's not massively inspiring and essentially looks like a particularly naff episode of Top of the Pops from the 70s. If Sally's got the pipes on her, we reckon she could put in one of the best performances of the evening.

3. The One Show reporters will perform Born This Way by Lady Gaga

The One Show’s Angellica Bell, Dominic Littlewood, Alex Riley, Iwan Thomas and Michelle Ackerley are going to be singing, dancing and blowing the whole of the BBC’s budget for this episode as they take on Lady Gaga’s Born This Way.

Where to start with this video? It’s seven minutes long, has innumerable ridiculous outfits and features Gaga doing a lot of things that wouldn’t go down well on the BBC on Saturday night teatime. She gets pretty handy with a machine gun before dancing around in little more than a tiny bikini. We’re just hoping it’ll be Dom who’s nominated to don the skimpy clobber.

4. Alison Hammond will perform Get Ur Freak On by Missy Elliot

We’ve already seen that Alison’s got moves. She lasted a very respectable seven weeks on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2014, and even went back for more when she took part in the Christmas special the following year.

Get Ur Freak On – a song that screams early noughties more than myspace or bootleg jeans – sees Missy Elliot doing a lot of standing on the spot and shimmying her shoulders in a lot of sparkling, embellished denuim. We reckon Alison will be in her element…

5. Pete Firman and Ellie Taylor will perform Black Magic by Little Mix

As a duet, Pete Firman and Ellie Taylor have only got half of Little Mix. A Miniscule Mix, if you will.

Comedian and magician Pete will no doubt be showcasing some of his tricks and generally taking care of the magic element of the music video, while former Snog, Marry, Avoid presenter Ellie will presumably be handling the makeover theme of the smash-hit single.

Let's Sing and Dance for Comic Relief airs on Saturday March 18 at 6.45pm on BBC1