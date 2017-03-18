Sinead will bear the brunt of Ken's rage in Monday's Coronation Street when she reveals that she's pregnant - and you can get a sneak peek of the upcoming drama right here.

Ken - who feels that he had to compromise in life while married to Deirdre - claims that Daniel is making the same mistake by getting involved with "factory girl" Sinead.

She is understandably mortified by Ken's words - but perhaps not as much as Tracy, who happens to overhear Ken badmouthing her late mum. Will Ken regret his cruel words?

You can watch the scene from Monday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street.

