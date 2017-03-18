Pat Phelan will be left spooked by ghostly goings-on at the builders' flat in next week's Coronation Street - could his victims be returning to haunt him?

After the electrics start failing at the property, Todd is quick to taunt dodgy Pat about the possibility of Michael returning from beyond the grave. (Phelan, of course, has also appeared to kill Andy Carver - but Todd is unaware of this).

Phelan warns Todd to shut up, but it's obvious that he's been left rattled by his words. Could Phelan have a conscience after all?

Speaking recently, producer Kate Oates revealed that an upcoming storyline will see Todd going all out to shield his mum in the face of Phelan's scheming.

Teasing the plotline, Oates added to Inside Soap: "This story will be ramping up later in the summer, and well into the autumn! Todd will try hard to protect his mum as he's already on to Phelan."

But does Todd really have what it takes to bring Phelan down?

You can watch the scene from Monday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street.

