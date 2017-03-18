Peter Barlow will come to regret his association with cab customer Chloe after she starts spreading poison about him in next week's Coronation Street.

You can get a sneak peek look at the upcoming drama right here as Chloe tells Ken that Peter is in trouble. OK, so Peter has been getting a bit too close to Chloe of late, but - on this occasion - he's actually innocent of what he's being accused of doing.

Scenes to be shown on Friday 24 March see Chloe tell Ken that she and Peter are having an affair, that he's drinking again and that she's planning on buying the Rovers just to stop Peter from ruining his life.

A horrified Ken will then break the news to Toyah of Peter's infidelity and drinking. But will she believe what she's told?

You can watch the scene from Monday's episode below. Beneath that, there's a 60-second rundown of all next week's drama on Coronation Street.

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.