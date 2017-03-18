Barack Obama's White House will serve as the inspiration for a new comedy being developed for the silver screen.

The film – which will look at the lives of staffers in the former president's administration – is based on a book proposal by White House stenographer Beck Dorey-Stein, according to The Hollywood Reporter. From the Corner of the Oval follows a young woman working as a waitress in Washington DC who – after serving cocktails to lobbyists – finds herself catapulted into an elite world that she must navigate.

Don't expect a revealing look at Obama's White House, though. The book – published in 2018 – is thought to focus more on the workplace itself and the relationship between staffers.

The new film has a stellar team behind it, produced by Michael Sugar who oversaw Oscar-winning drama Spotlight.

It joins a spate of projects inspired by recent American politics. Two series – Barry and Southside with You – will chart Obama's youth, while three upcoming shows will focus on the battle for the White House between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton: Tom Hanks is producing an HBO drama, Zero Dark Thirty screenwriter Mark Boal is working on an election miniseries and the next season of Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story will take place around last year's vote.