Marvel's Iron Fist is the fourth adventure show in Marvel's Defenders series on Netflix – here's what you need to know...

When can I watch it?

Now! The latest comic book-based series launches on Netflix on 17th March 2017 with 13 one-hour episodes, dropping all at once.

Is it any good?

It's certainly been slammed by the critics, which star Finn Jones reckons is to do with Trump – read our spoiler-free review here.

Is there a trailer?

Yes. Here you go...