When is Marvel's Iron Fist on Netflix? Key info on the new superhero series ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW By Radio Times staff Friday 17 March 2017 at 10:25AM Marvel's Iron Fist is the fourth adventure show in Marvel's Defenders series on Netflix – here's what you need to know... When can I watch it? Now! The latest comic book-based series launches on Netflix on 17th March 2017 with 13 one-hour episodes, dropping all at once. Is it any good? It's certainly been slammed by the critics, which star Finn Jones reckons is to do with Trump – read our spoiler-free review here. Is there a trailer? Yes. Here you go... continue reading