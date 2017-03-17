The Lethal Weapon cops are back! But not in the form of Mel Gibson and Danny Glover. The new Fox TV comedy-drama series instead follows a rebooted version of LAPD duo Riggs and Murtaugh. Here’s all you need to know about the series now being broadcast on ITV1…

What time is Lethal Weapon on TV tonight?

Episode 3 is on ITV1 9pm Friday 17th March.

What can I expect from the episode?

This episode's plot turns on a detail of California’s marijuana law. Apparently, decriminalisation means there are now dispensaries where adults buy whatever variant of weed they feel like. But, in the world of this drama at least, because the law doesn’t allow the shops to bank their money, they have to move about large amounts of cash – unless armed robbers get to it first.

When a consignment of $14m is stolen from a security truck, Riggs and Murtaugh wade in, not least because the truck’s driver is a retired colleague. Along the way, they stumble on some dopey dealers who are later decapitated by bad guys, allowing Riggs to joke with admirable tastelessness, “We found our potheads…”

Review by David Butcher

Who’s in the cast?

Clayne Crawford takes on the Mel Gibson role of Martin Riggs, a Navy SEAL-turned-police officer from El Paso, Texas. And Damon Wayans is Danny Glover's senior detective Roger Murtaugh.

How do the cast members feel about rebooting the classic franchise?

A brilliantly precisely question there. And – would you believe it – one we’ve got an answer for. Turns out Crawford felt very uneasy about bringing the budding cops back to screen. He told Radio Times: "I felt it was disrespectful to try and capture lightning in a bottle twice – that movie was so special, you couldn’t duplicate it”. You can see our full interview here.