The Voice UK's last 12 acts are going into battle this weekend. No, it's not the actual Battle Rounds - they were done with weeks ago. It's far more serious than that.
This Saturday it's the quarter-finals of the ITV show and only eight will make it through to next week's semis.
RadioTimes.com popped along to hear the rehearsals for the upcoming show, and discovered just what all the acts will be performing:
Tanya Lacey - Good Luck by Basement Jaxx
Jamie Miller - Love on the Brain by Rihanna
Truly Ford - Lights by Ellie Goulding
Jason Jones - I Feel it Coming by The Weeknd
Nadine McGhee - A Different Corner by George Michael
Jack Bruley - This Love by Maroon 5
Michelle John - I'm Every Woman by Chaka Khan
Craig Ward - All These Things That I've Done by The Killers
Mo Adeniran - Knockin' On Heaven's Door by Bob Dylan
Max Vickers - Lonely Boy by The Black Keys
The Voice UK airs on Saturday March 18 at 8.30pm on ITV.