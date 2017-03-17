The Voice UK's last 12 acts are going into battle this weekend. No, it's not the actual Battle Rounds - they were done with weeks ago. It's far more serious than that.

This Saturday it's the quarter-finals of the ITV show and only eight will make it through to next week's semis.

RadioTimes.com popped along to hear the rehearsals for the upcoming show, and discovered just what all the acts will be performing:

Tanya Lacey - Good Luck by Basement Jaxx

Jamie Miller - Love on the Brain by Rihanna

Truly Ford - Lights by Ellie Goulding

Jason Jones - I Feel it Coming by The Weeknd

Nadine McGhee - A Different Corner by George Michael

Into the Ark - Jealous by Nick Jonas

Jack Bruley - This Love by Maroon 5

Sarah Morgan - Royals by Lorde

Michelle John - I'm Every Woman by Chaka Khan

Craig Ward - All These Things That I've Done by The Killers

Mo Adeniran - Knockin' On Heaven's Door by Bob Dylan

Max Vickers - Lonely Boy by The Black Keys

The Voice UK airs on Saturday March 18 at 8.30pm on ITV.