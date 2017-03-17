Ever fancied owning TV's most famous jumper? We have good news – now's your chance. Sofie Grabol has donated her iconic knitwear from The Killing to be auctioned off in aid of Comic Relief.

The patterned sweater was made famous by Sarah Lund – Grabol's detective in the gripping Danish drama – and has been in the actress's possession ever since the series came to an end in 2012.

Emma Kennedy – who helped to organise the auction with Emma Freud – told RadioTimes.com how she rang up The Killing actress who willingly gifted her famous knitwear to charity.

"It's almost like we're selling Denmark's Elgin Marbles with that jumper," Kennedy joked. "I wouldn't be surprised if once we sell it there's outrage from the Danish nation that we have suddenly got their most prized possession."

The auction is live from 6:30pm on Friday 17th March on eBay and will offer a host of other prizes including a 85cm 3D printed replica of Red Dwarf's Star Bug, tea with Claire Foy (who plays the Queen) and Vanessa Kirby (Princess Margaret) on the set of The Crown, and – for Doctor Who fans – a chance to have breakfast with seven (yes, SEVEN) Doctors (for more details see here).

Other treats up for auction include a trip to LA to watch James Corden's Late Late Show and a meal cooked by MasterChef winners Phil Vickery, Kimberly Wyatt, Sophie Thompson, Emma Kennedy and Thomasina Miers, with contestants Jamie Theakston and Reverend Richard Coles on washing up duty.

Baking fans can bid for a cake whipped up by Mary Berry, while a chance to go galloping with Miranda Hart and a singing lesson from Gareth Malone are also up for grabs.

While most items will go to the highest bidder, ten of these experiences will be awarded to raffle winners with tickets priced at £5.

Head to rednoseday.com for the auction itself – and a rundown of all the items and experiences.