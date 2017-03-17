Every secret plan needs an appropriate code name, and Sandi Toksvig is already displaying promising punning abilities as she and Noel Fielding step into the Great British Bake Off tent.

The QI host has revealed how she and her manager Vivienne Clore have been referring to her new job as Bake Off host, taking the place of Mel and Sue.

For weeks @Vivienneclore and I have been referring to #GBBO as Priscilla (yep queen of the desserts) in secret squirrel fashion — Sandi Toksvig (@sanditoksvig) March 16, 2017

Geddit – queen of the DESSERTS?! With a secret code name like that, no wonder nobody guessed what they were talking about.

The real Priscilla, Queen of the Desert is a film and stage show following the adventures of two drag queens.

It's an extraordinary honour to be charged with being in the mix to produce this national treasure of a show #GBBO — Sandi Toksvig (@sanditoksvig) March 16, 2017

As for Noel Fielding, perhaps he will be incorporating some Mighty Boosh-style crimping. "The time you used the chive, it really came alive..."

The Great British Bake Off will begin on Channel 4 later this year.