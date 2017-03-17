The Great British Bake Off has announced its new-look line up with Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding revealed as the show's presenters when the format relaunches on Channel 4.

The pair will be joined by returning judge Paul Hollywood alongside previously rumoured Prue Leith who will take the place of Mary Berry.

The Great British Bake Off will begin on Channel 4 later this year with a brand new series featuring 12 amateur bakers taking part in the format's eighth run.

“It is an extraordinary honour to part of this national treasure of a show," said Toksvig. "Noel Fielding is one of the nicest guys in show business. The first time I met him I felt like I had met a rather wayward cousin whose take on the world made me laugh. The only down side is that he has much better dress sense that I do.

"I spend my daytimes on Channel 4 already so it will be a treat to be there in the evenings. I am so delighted to be working with Love Productions and Channel 4 on this best of British show.”

Noel Fielding added: “GBBO is one of my favourite shows. I’ve always loved brightly coloured cakes and Sandi Toksvig so this is a dream come true for me! It’s basically the double."

The Great British Bake Off moved from its original home on BBC1 to Channel 4 last year in a multi-million pound deal. Original presenters Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins subsequently quit the show, announcing they would not "go with the dough" and were followed out the door by judge Mary Berry shortly afterwards.

Paul Hollywood – who chose to stay with the format – said: "I could not be more delighted by who will be joining me on the show. Prue is a hugely respected culinary legend and Sandi and Noel are warm and utterly hilarious. I cannot wait to get back in the tent with the bakers.”

Leith – who has previously appeared on Great British Menu – said she was "so thrilled to be joining Paul, Sandi and Noel on the biggest show on TV."

She added: "I cannot wait to see what the real stars of the show – the bakers – are going to create for us. It is such an honour to be part of The Great British Bake Off team."

Of the new look line-up, Channel 4's Chief Creative Officer Jay Hunt said: “The Great British Bake Off will have a uniquely Channel 4 take when it airs this autumn. Paul and Prue have huge amounts of expertise and warmth. I’m looking forward to seeing them putting our great new bunch of amateur bakers through their paces. Sandi and Noel bring a fresh wit and quirkiness to the tent. It’s just the sort of innovative lineup audiences expect from Channel 4.”

