Maybe love is good for the complexion, because the years have clearly been kind to Love Actually's Jamie and Aurelia.

Ahead of Red Nose Day next Friday, Emma Freud has released a still of Colin Firth back in character as bumbling and earnest English writer Jamie for Red Nose Day Actually - with Aurelia (Lúcia Moniz) at his side.

The special takes place 14 years after Jamie asked Aurelia to marry him, showing off his new Portuguese language skills in a romantic proposal scene at the restaurant where she worked. Luckily she also learned English "just in cases".

1 week til #rednosedayactually on BBC1. Has he aged? Could he be more handsome? Is she perfect? #justincases pic.twitter.com/1UCWIIRjfT — emma freud (@emmafreud) March 17, 2017

Echoing scenes from the 2003 movie where Jamie drove his housekeeper (and love interest) home after work, the two are pictured side-by-side in a car, with Aurelia in the passenger seat.

This latest clue follows news that Hugh Grant's fictional PM actually got married, tying the knot with Natalie (Martine McCutcheon). We've also seen tantalising glimpses of Rowan Atkinson, Liam Neeson and Thomas Brodie-Sangster on set, not to mention an appearance from Andrew Lincoln's Mark and his oversized romantic/creepy cue cards.

Red Nose Day will kick off on Friday 24th March at 7.30pm on BBC1