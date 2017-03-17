Sorry folks, it's that time of year again: the tense, nervous wait to see if your favourite show has been renewed or cancelled. You may be one of the lucky ones, hooked on the sort of big hitter that TV execs barely think twice about before hitting the green light for another run.
But spare a thought for those bracing themselves for the prospect of cancellation – will the shows "on the bubble" (in US TV speak) live on for another year, or will they be consigned to the rubbish heap? An anxious few months lie ahead – and while us Brits are on the other side of the Atlantic, it doesn't mean we're any less attached to our favourite series, whether they be Suits, Scandal or Stranger Things.
So – to give you a comprehensive look at where your show stands – we've listed all the biggest series, network by network, and will be constantly updating the status of each. Read on to see news of your favourite – and don't forget to check back for updates...
ABC
American Crime: SEASON 3 PREMIERES MARCH 2017
The Bachelor: NO DECISION
black-ish: NO DECISION
The Catch: SEASON 2 PREMIERES MARCH 2017
Conviction: CANCELLATION EXPECTED
Dancing With the Stars: NO DECISION
Designated Survivor: NO DECISION
Fresh Off the Boat: NO DECISION
The Goldbergs: NO DECISION
Grey's Anatomy: RENEWED
How to Get Away With Murder: RENEWED
Last Man Standing: NO DECISION
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: NO DECISION
The Middle: RENEWED
Mistresses: CANCELLED
Modern Family: NO DECISION
Notorious: CANCELLATION EXPECTED
Once Upon a Time: NO DECISION
Quantico: NO DECISION
The Real O'Neals: NO DECISION
Scandal: RENEWED
Secrets and Lies: NO DECISION
Shark Tank: NO DECISION
Speechless: NO DECISION
